Cigna (CI) EPS Estimated At $3.77; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report $3.77 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 3.08% from last quarter’s $3.89 EPS. CI’s profit would be $1.43B giving it 11.88 P/E if the $3.77 EPS is correct. After having $3.90 EPS previously, Cigna Corporation’s analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $179.21. About 3.82 million shares traded or 50.30% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 12.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 07/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts; 23/04/2018 – Cigna: Cigna and Express Scripts on Monday Each Received Request for Additional Information From DOJ on Merger; 08/03/2018 – Cigna joins healthcare deal frenzy; 08/03/2018 – Another health company, insurer Cigna, announces plans to acquire pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts; 01/05/2018 – New Cigna Study Reveals Loneliness at Epidemic Levels in America; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Medco Containment Life Insurance Company and Medco Containment Insurance Company of New York Under Review With Developing Implications; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS FOR $67B; 08/03/2018 – Steph Kukuljan: BREAKING – Express Scripts to be acquired by Cigna in $67B deal; 08/03/2018 – Health Law360: BREAKING: Cigna Inks $67B Deal For Express Scripts – Cigna on Thursday revealed a $67 billion, including debt,

Discover Financial Services (DFS) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 269 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 316 reduced and sold their stock positions in Discover Financial Services. The hedge funds in our database now own: 267.80 million shares, down from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Discover Financial Services in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 260 Increased: 180 New Position: 89.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cigna Stock Is Sailing Higher Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cigna, Weight Watchers International, and AAR Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: CGC, MU, BBBY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $68.00 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 16.52 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Com reported 9,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Finance accumulated 5,706 shares. Hikari Power Ltd reported 0.48% stake. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.25% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 7,914 were accumulated by Wellington Shields And Lc. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,765 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com has 6,353 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co has invested 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 241,614 shares. The New York-based Qci Asset Inc Ny has invested 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Old Dominion Cap has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Grisanti Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.9% or 29,600 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 202 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 5 with “Overweight”. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.32 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services for 482,685 shares. Mu Investments Co. Ltd. owns 92,000 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 4.09% invested in the company for 140,115 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has invested 3.4% in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 51,926 shares.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Increase Quarterly Dividend to $0.44/Share and Repurchase up to $1.63 Billion – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 1.11 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31 million for 9.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.