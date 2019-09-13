Cigna (CI) At $158.98 Forms Bottom; Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $4.41 Million

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) stake by 18.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 81,737 shares as Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 370,220 shares with $20.26M value, down from 451,957 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. now has $211.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 16.55 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN

Cigna Corporation (CI) formed multiple bottom with $146.26 target or 8.00% below today's $158.98 share price. Cigna Corporation (CI) has $58.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $158.98. About 3.32 million shares traded or 64.40% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 10.76% above currents $49.93 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 15. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Diligent Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.92% or 33,739 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 18.93 million shares. Trexquant LP stated it has 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hartline Invest Corp holds 32,995 shares. Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership has 4,782 shares. Florida-based City Tru Company Fl has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowmark Colorado Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bell Fincl Bank owns 58,881 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.43% or 78,170 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,460 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,890 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 4.67M shares. Telemus Cap Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kanawha Cap Llc reported 225,828 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.35 EPS, up 13.28% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.84 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.61 billion for 9.14 P/E if the $4.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.30 actual EPS reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna Corp has $254 highest and $18500 lowest target. $208.33’s average target is 31.04% above currents $158.98 stock price. Cigna Corp had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CI in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.