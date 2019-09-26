Cigna (CI) At $155.22 Forms Bottom; Shorts at Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Raised By 45.32%

Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) had an increase of 45.32% in short interest. EVBN’s SI was 29,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 45.32% from 20,300 shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)’s short sellers to cover EVBN’s short positions. The SI to Evans Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.64%. The stock increased 4.52% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 6,958 shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

Cigna Corporation (CI) formed multiple bottom with $142.80 target or 8.00% below today’s $155.22 share price. Cigna Corporation (CI) has $58.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $155.22. About 1.66 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION CONSIDERATION OF $54 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO FUND CASH PORTION THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH, DEBT; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on Announcement that Cigna is Acquiring Express Scripts; 15/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS JANE HENNEY, INFORMED CO ON MARCH 12, OF HER INTENTION TO NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Sees First-Year Double-Digit EPS Accretion; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS GOT ADDED INFO REQUEST FROM DOJ ON DEAL; 08/03/2018 – NCPA STATEMENT ON CIGNA’S BID TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 29/05/2018 – ANZ NZ REPORTS SALE OF ONEPATH LIFE NZ LTD TO CIGNA FOR NZ$700M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 18/04/2018 – Cigna-Express Scripts Deal to Face Justice Department Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 3 investors sold Evans Bancorp, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 126,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,438 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership holds 25,330 shares. Wellington Management Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 62,619 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 6,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Pnc Ser Gru Inc holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mngmt owns 0.28% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 290,288 shares. Renaissance Llc accumulated 39,074 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Northern Tru has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Fj Cap Management has invested 1.64% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Legal & General Group Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Morgan Stanley invested in 1,783 shares or 0% of the stock.

More news for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Robert Miller, President of The Evans Agency, LLC, Announces Plan for Retirement Effective March 29, 2019 – Business Wire” and published on November 13, 2018 is yet another important article.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18,401 activity. St. George Mark G. also bought $251 worth of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) shares. On Friday, May 10 the insider Sommer Oliver bought $18,150.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking services and products to consumer and commercial clients in Western New York. The company has market cap of $187.78 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 366,756 shares or 48.87% less from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York owns 7 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 16,052 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 14,607 shares. 105,469 are owned by Cibc World. Old Dominion Cap Management holds 14,877 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.13% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 72,170 shares. Riverpark Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Founders Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Cullinan Assocs invested in 0.02% or 1,400 shares. American Rech And Mngmt has 212 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 1,494 shares. 404 are held by West Oak Ltd Company. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.32% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Pettee Investors Incorporated has 1,774 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Essex Fincl Svcs has invested 0.22% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna has $207 highest and $18500 lowest target. $199.20’s average target is 28.33% above currents $155.22 stock price. Cigna had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $19000 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.35 earnings per share, up 13.28% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.84 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 8.92 P/E if the $4.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.30 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.