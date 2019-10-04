Cigna (CI) At $148.61 Forms Bottom; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Trinseo S A (TSE) Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Trinseo S A (TSE) stake by 68.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp acquired 19,740 shares as Trinseo S A (TSE)’s stock declined 10.35%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 48,481 shares with $2.05M value, up from 28,741 last quarter. Trinseo S A now has $1.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 223,744 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cigna Corporation (CI) formed multiple bottom with $136.72 target or 8.00% below today’s $148.61 share price. Cigna Corporation (CI) has $56.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $148.61. About 1.68 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – Cigna CEO on $67 billion deal for Express Scripts: ‘The current marketplace is not sustainable’; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Express Scripts’ Ratings on Negative Watch following Cigna Bid; 29/03/2018 – ESRX/CIGNA DEAL `HIGHLY PROBABLE,’ CREDIT SUISSE; 08/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Seen Reaping Up to $100 Million After Cigna Deal; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CANCELLATION DUE TO RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CIGNA AND EXPRESS SCRIPTS HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 31/05/2018 – CIGNA CORP – CIGNA OFFICIALS EXPECT TO REAFFIRM PROJECTED FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA: COMBINED BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 13 DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO SAYS CONVERSATIONS ON DEAL STARTED IN 4Q: CNBC

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) stake by 58,255 shares to 36,730 valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Workiva Inc stake by 34,198 shares and now owns 13,701 shares. Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Trinseo Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcement of Intention to Delist American Depositary Shares From The New York Stock Exchange and Trade on the Over-the-Counter Market and Intention to Deregister and Terminate Reporting Obligations Under The U.S. Securities Exchange Act Upon Satisfying Relevant Criteria – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Trinseo has $3200 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32’s average target is -20.16% below currents $40.08 stock price. Trinseo had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSE in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup downgraded the shares of TSE in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.35 EPS, up 13.28% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.84 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.64B for 8.54 P/E if the $4.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.30 actual EPS reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna has $20800 highest and $18500 lowest target. $199.40’s average target is 34.18% above currents $148.61 stock price. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.