Cigna (CI) Analysts See $4.35 EPS; INTERPUMP GROUP SPA ORDINARY SHARES (IPGLF) Sellers Increased By 6.98% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report $4.35 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 13.28% from last quarter’s $3.84 EPS. CI’s profit would be $1.65B giving it 8.66 P/E if the $4.35 EPS is correct. After having $4.30 EPS previously, Cigna Corporation’s analysts see 1.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.74. About 2.10M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Health Sciences Adds Nektar, Cuts Cigna; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP – DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PCT TO 8 PCT; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS CEO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE HEALTH INSURER CUSTOMERS AS A RESULT OF BEING BOUGHT BY INSURER CIGNA; 03/05/2018 – Health insurer Cigna quarterly profit rises 53 pct; 21/05/2018 – Priority Health announces new agreement with Cigna Payer Solutions; 15/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS JANE HENNEY, INFORMED CO ON MARCH 12, OF HER INTENTION TO NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Express Scripts Deal Not Subject to Financing Condition; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS GOT ADDED INFO REQUEST FROM DOJ ON DEAL; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL TO PROVIDE GREATER THAN ABOUT $600 MLN IN RETAINED SYNERGIES – PRESENTATION

INTERPUMP GROUP SPA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:IPGLF) had an increase of 6.98% in short interest. IPGLF’s SI was 150,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.98% from 140,500 shares previously. It closed at $31.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Interpump Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets high pressure piston pumps in Italy and the rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, Oceania, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s Water Jetting sector provides high and very high-pressure pumps and pumping systems that are used in a range of industrial sectors for the conveyance of fluids. It currently has negative earnings. This sectorÂ’s high-pressure plunger pumps are the principal components of professional high-pressure cleaners, as well as used for various industrial applications, including car wash installations, forced lubrication systems for machine tools, and inverse osmosis systems for seawater desalination plants.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 366,756 shares or 48.87% less from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has 0.23% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Riverpark Cap Limited has 509 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 202 shares. Qci Asset Management stated it has 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 2,161 were reported by Yhb Advisors. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 114 shares. Essex Financial Service holds 4,768 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc owns 6,765 shares. Ent Svcs Corporation holds 73 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Company owns 1,663 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Arizona State Retirement System reported 72,170 shares stake. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.13% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Old Dominion Mngmt accumulated 0.81% or 14,877 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna has $20800 highest and $18500 lowest target. $199.40’s average target is 32.28% above currents $150.74 stock price. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19000 target in Friday, August 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20700 target in Friday, July 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $207 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26.

