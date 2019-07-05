Cigna (CI) Analysts See $3.77 EPS; Immunogen (IMGN) Shorts Down By 13.84%

Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) had a decrease of 13.84% in short interest. IMGN’s SI was 12.50 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 13.84% from 14.51 million shares previously. With 2.96M avg volume, 4 days are for Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s short sellers to cover IMGN’s short positions. The stock increased 6.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 922,820 shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 80.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 06/04/2018 – MAPLE LEAF FOODS – KATHERINE LEMON, JONATHAN MCCAIN NOMINATED TO JOIN BOARD, INCREASING BOARD SIZE TO 11 DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/05/2018 – Katherine Choo at the Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum (Audio); 06/04/2018 – Maple Leaf Foods: Katherine N. Lemon, Jonathan W.F. McCain Nominated to Board; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in ImmunoGen; 20/03/2018 – GSK STARTS PHASE III STUDY OF BENLYSTA, RITUXIMAB COMBINATION; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in ImmunoGen; 21/03/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC IMGN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $12; 24/03/2018 – IMMUNOGEN: DOSE FINDING DATA SHOW ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF EFFICACY

Analysts expect Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report $3.77 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 3.08% from last quarter’s $3.89 EPS. CI’s profit would be $1.40 billion giving it 10.85 P/E if the $3.77 EPS is correct. After having $3.90 EPS previously, Cigna Corporation’s analysts see -3.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $163.62. About 383,037 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 12.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 07/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna close to buying Express Scripts; 29/05/2018 – ANZ SAYS DEAL INCLUDES ALLIANCE W/ CIGNA FOR INSURANCE PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Expect to Maintain Investment-Grade Ratings; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review Follows Announcement Cigna Will Acquire Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP – DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PCT TO 8 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 08/03/2018 – NCPA Statement on Cigna’s Bid to Acquire Express Scripts; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS HELD TALKS WITH OTHER FIRMS BEFORE DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Cigna at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CIGNA Corporation (CI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cigna Bottomed This Time – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.95 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advsr has 0.05% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 6,613 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Lc reported 6,765 shares stake. Moreover, Old Dominion Mngmt Inc has 0.78% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Hikari stated it has 28,697 shares. American Rech Mgmt accumulated 212 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 241,614 shares. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 509 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.17% or 90,098 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 202 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass reported 3,877 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 15,572 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CI in report on Tuesday, February 5 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Among 6 analysts covering ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ImmunoGen had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 1 to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Guggenheim. H.C. Wainwright downgraded the shares of IMGN in report on Monday, March 4 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. The stock of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ImmunoGen, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Management has invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company holds 0% or 26,572 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc accumulated 731 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 19,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Communications The invested 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 834,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 77,487 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.53 million shares. Whittier Trust owns 5,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 289,113 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Ca has 15,000 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 125,232 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.77M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 69,102 shares.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company has market cap of $357.38 million. The firm develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate technology. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML.