Ciena New (CIEN) Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Increased Position by $497,317; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Rose

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp New (CIEN) by 35.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 13,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 51,211 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 37,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 2.20M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 14,310 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Sp 500 Grw Idx Etf (IVW) by 106,663 shares to 120,512 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vngrd Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 5,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,027 shares, and cut its stake in Cons Dscr Sel Spdr Etf (XLY).

