Ciena Corporation (CIEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Both Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 40 1.89 N/A 1.28 35.33 Inseego Corp. 5 1.52 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Ciena Corporation and Inseego Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ciena Corporation and Inseego Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ciena Corporation has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Inseego Corp.’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Ciena Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inseego Corp. are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Ciena Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inseego Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ciena Corporation and Inseego Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 4 10 2.71 Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Ciena Corporation’s consensus target price is $47.29, while its potential upside is 15.14%. On the other hand, Inseego Corp.’s potential upside is 48.51% and its consensus target price is $6. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Inseego Corp. seems more appealing than Ciena Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of Ciena Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.7% of Inseego Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Ciena Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Inseego Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year Ciena Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Inseego Corp.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Inseego Corp.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.