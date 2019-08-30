Ciena Corporation (CIEN) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 40 1.88 N/A 1.28 35.33 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.84 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ciena Corporation and Technical Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ciena Corporation and Technical Communications Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5%

Risk and Volatility

Ciena Corporation has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Technical Communications Corporation has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ciena Corporation. Its rival Technical Communications Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Ciena Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Technical Communications Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ciena Corporation and Technical Communications Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 3 11 2.79 Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$48.07 is Ciena Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 17.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ciena Corporation and Technical Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 2.6% respectively. Ciena Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35% Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4%

For the past year Ciena Corporation had bullish trend while Technical Communications Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats Technical Communications Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.