Ciena Corporation (CIEN) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Comparing side by side

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 40 1.78 N/A 1.28 35.33 Sonim Technologies Inc. 11 0.41 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ciena Corporation and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ciena Corporation and Sonim Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5% Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ciena Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Sonim Technologies Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Ciena Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ciena Corporation and Sonim Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 2 9 2.82 Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ciena Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 21.59% and an $49 average target price. Competitively Sonim Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 124.36%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Sonim Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Ciena Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.5% of Ciena Corporation shares and 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Ciena Corporation shares. Competitively, Sonim Technologies Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35% Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73%

For the past year Ciena Corporation was more bullish than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ciena Corporation beats Sonim Technologies Inc.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.