Ciena Corporation (CIEN) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Contrasting side by side

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 40 1.75 N/A 1.28 35.33 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

In table 1 we can see Ciena Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Loral Space & Communications Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ciena Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Ciena Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ciena Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.11 shows that Ciena Corporation is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ciena Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Loral Space & Communications Inc. which has a 77.2 Current Ratio and a 77.2 Quick Ratio. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ciena Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ciena Corporation and Loral Space & Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 2 8 2.80 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ciena Corporation is $49.4, with potential upside of 24.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of Ciena Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Ciena Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Ciena Corporation has 33.35% stronger performance while Loral Space & Communications Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Ciena Corporation beats Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.