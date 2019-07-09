Ciena Corporation (CIEN) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Comparison side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena Corporation 38 1.94 N/A 1.35 24.68 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 4 0.63 N/A 0.27 11.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Ciena Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ciena Corporation is currently more expensive than Ceragon Networks Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ciena Corporation and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena Corporation 0.00% 8.6% 4.5% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Volatility and Risk

Ciena Corporation has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ciena Corporation. Its rival Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Ciena Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ciena Corporation and Ceragon Networks Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena Corporation 0 5 10 2.67 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 10.72% for Ciena Corporation with consensus price target of $46.6. Competitively the consensus price target of Ceragon Networks Ltd. is $5, which is potential 91.57% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ceragon Networks Ltd. seems more appealing than Ciena Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.3% of Ciena Corporation shares and 25.5% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares. Ciena Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ciena Corporation -7.88% -13.28% -14.83% -3.28% 32.62% -1.8% Ceragon Networks Ltd. -9.94% -17.86% -33.85% -31.26% 3.46% -20.9%

For the past year Ciena Corporation was less bearish than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats Ceragon Networks Ltd. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.