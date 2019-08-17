Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Stock Rose While Friess Associates Has Lowered Position by $13.56 Million; Chicago Equity Partners Has Trimmed Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Position as Shares Rose

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 71,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 196,525 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 267,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. It closed at $17.32 lastly. It is up 4.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp. (CIEN) by 41.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 366,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 520,787 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 887,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.38M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $324,630 activity. Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480 worth of stock or 6,575 shares. The insider FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought 5,000 shares worth $73,750.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,880 shares to 29,530 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 17,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,100 are held by Hbk Investments Limited Partnership. Teton has 0.15% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 96,387 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 14,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sensato Investors Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Daruma Capital Lc holds 2.83% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability stated it has 2,540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 82,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 348,292 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Regions Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Strs Ohio reported 51,900 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0% stake. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 27,584 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55 million for 20.54 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3,457 shares to 45,443 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

