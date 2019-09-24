Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Share Value Rose While Friess Associates Lifted Position by $3.04 Million; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Share Price Rose While Tiedemann Wealth Management Lifted Position by $578,200

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 387,805 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.14M, up from 376,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 175,850 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp. (CIEN) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 74,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 594,834 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.47 million, up from 520,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 1.26M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,512 shares to 16,343 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 31,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,411 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Phillips 66 Partners Prices $900 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners names female executive as new COO to lead MLP – Houston Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Should Be Raising Its Dividend In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. 613 shares were bought by Bairrington Phillip David, worth $31,944 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.65 million are owned by Brookfield Asset Mgmt. United Fin Advisers Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Parametric Ltd Company owns 29,707 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Lc has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Raymond James Advsrs holds 0.02% or 107,684 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation accumulated 15,008 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation holds 329,739 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited invested in 0.4% or 1.18 million shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 17,850 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Group Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 4,800 were reported by Farr Miller And Washington Limited Dc. Carroll Assoc owns 178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Invesco Limited reported 172,056 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset accumulated 19,212 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 5,418 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 36,600 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Axa has 0.04% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 221,300 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 22,994 are held by Riverhead Mgmt Llc. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 258,853 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 20,995 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 380,179 shares in its portfolio. 367,352 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. State Street invested in 3.56M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 19,327 shares. 54,079 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Watch Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ciena +8.6% on beats, Networking strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.