Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Holder Friess Associates Boosted Its Position by $3.04 Million; Cls Investments Has Lowered Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $587,388; Stock Rose

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 69.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2,709 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253,000, down from 9,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.09 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp. (CIEN) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 74,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 594,834 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.47 million, up from 520,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 1.30 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset holds 0.11% or 51,437 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Com owns 3,342 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Permanens Cap LP accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Lc invested in 949 shares. Ellington Group Inc Limited Liability reported 4,700 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Lc holds 23,353 shares. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,875 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc reported 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 11,644 shares in its portfolio. Northside Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,651 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.44% or 170,564 shares. First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,680 shares. Advantage holds 0.01% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe owns 40,437 shares. Sigma Planning reported 18,535 shares stake.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 50,000 shares to 633,000 shares, valued at $38.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 119,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXN).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 8,752 shares to 65,974 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 25,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,856 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guyasuta Inv reported 19,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com reported 15,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance State Bank Trust holds 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 1,808 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Jag Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mackenzie Fin reported 453,144 shares stake. Weiss Multi has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 15,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.16% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,000 shares. 24,900 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.48% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Navellier Assoc has 0.17% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 950,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 197,100 shares.