Ciena Com New (CIEN) Holding Has Raised by Dorsey Wright & Associates; Icu Med (ICUI) Holder Mackenzie Financial Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 54,577 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 1.79M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 10,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 11,245 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 21,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $166.89. About 640,485 shares traded or 215.88% up from the average. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Riverhead Llc accumulated 1,735 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs reported 0.09% stake. First Fincl Corporation In holds 0.04% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 200 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has 7,569 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,800 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 4,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 16,012 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs holds 0.05% or 5,115 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co invested in 0.02% or 12,116 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 7,300 shares. 1,632 were accumulated by Evergreen Capital Lc.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 669,686 shares to 733,288 shares, valued at $30.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 266,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.