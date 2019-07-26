Ciena Com New (CIEN) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Raised Its Holding by $306,249 as Market Value Declined; Packaging Amer (PKG) Stock Value Declined While Bridgeway Capital Management Decreased by $900,900 Its Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,577 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 1.43M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,300 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $102.09. About 640,140 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L by 6,860 shares to 62,828 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $436,042 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR, worth $75,820.

