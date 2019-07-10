Ciena Com New (CIEN) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Trimmed Position by $6.61 Million as Valuation Declined; Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Declined While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Position by $2.02 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 178,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 524,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58M, down from 702,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 1.59 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 3.55 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. 2,000 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $77,382 were sold by Rothenstein David M. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $77,369 was sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR. On Wednesday, January 23 SMITH GARY B sold $371,833 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 9,600 shares. 2,500 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $91,986 were sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Putnam Invests Limited Com reported 11,920 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 2.92 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,035 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 23,843 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 1.78M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 58,210 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.21% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). New England And reported 11,400 shares. Jefferies Limited accumulated 0% or 12,154 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, De Burlo Grp has 1.29% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 34,420 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 475,053 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South St Corp Com (NASDAQ:SSB) by 148,206 shares to 197,606 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG) by 195,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,845 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $75.98M for 22.07 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 117,303 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 859,112 shares. Blair William & Co Il has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.04% or 173,474 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 245,561 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Trust Co has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Capital Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 18,711 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,432 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na has invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Twin Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 6,310 were accumulated by Vident Advisory Ltd Com. S&Co Inc invested in 8,220 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% or 49,639 shares in its portfolio.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI) by 7,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,500 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).