Ciena (CIEN) Valuation Rose While Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) by $671,280

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 24,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 10,912 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, down from 35,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 2.21M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) by 98.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 5,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 83 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10,000, down from 5,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Federal Realty Invs Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.27. About 343,545 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT)

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $119.77M for 21.14 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Federal Realty Is Added To The Grade 'A' Retirement Portfolio Waitlist And AbbVie Is Not – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Acadia Realty, Federal Realty, Urban Edge rated new buy by Compass Point – Seeking Alpha" published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What To Know Before Buying Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com" on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance" published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 10, 2019.

