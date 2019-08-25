Ciena (CIEN) Valuation Rose While Lpl Financial Has Lowered Stake; Seagate Technology Plc (Call) (STX) Shareholder Twin Tree Management LP Decreased Holding by $4.39 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Call) (STX) by 76.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 93,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 28,300 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 121,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 57.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 18,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 13,904 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 32,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 1.91 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 100 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.46% or 37,545 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 11,027 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.92 million shares. At Natl Bank holds 15,519 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 92,748 shares. State Street reported 4.62M shares. Fifth Third State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 64,392 shares. Essex Management Limited Liability invested in 206,354 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Mngmt Pro Inc invested in 1,000 shares. 381,731 were reported by Stifel. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 23,546 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 1.18M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 20.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 106,487 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $65.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 18,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc (Put) by 146,000 shares to 169,500 shares, valued at $29.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (Put) (NYSE:EIX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (Put) (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 12,540 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 114 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 135,925 shares. North Star Inv reported 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). 31,000 are owned by Bp Plc. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Etrade Mngmt Llc reported 12,458 shares stake. Prelude Cap Llc stated it has 33,561 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 3,050 shares. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 197,352 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

