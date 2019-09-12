Ciena (CIEN) Valuation Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $8.50 Million; Fragasso Group Increased Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Market Value Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 145.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 207,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 349,551 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38M, up from 142,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 2.78 million shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 1,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 12,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 11,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $261. About 1.13M shares traded or 9.79% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) by 422,170 shares to 397,973 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 119,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,785 shares, and cut its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 6, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ciena Appoints Devinder Kumar to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 21,703 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 1.12M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 367,352 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Proshare Advsr owns 33,846 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 28,425 were reported by Mesirow Inv Management. Century Incorporated reported 323,869 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com has 1.38M shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 172,929 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,327 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,587 shares. James Investment Inc reported 2,299 shares. Piedmont reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 96,012 shares. 39,003 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Van Eck invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.18% or 8,491 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,079 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Company reported 0.24% stake. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 68,737 shares. Amica Mutual Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 319 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guyasuta Invest Advisors invested in 146,874 shares. 1,469 are held by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. Sit Investment Assocs reported 62,650 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 3.81M shares. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 1.02% or 6,125 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 9,631 shares to 143,379 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.