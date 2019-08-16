Ciena (CIEN) Stock Value Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Its Stake; Hess (HES) Valuation Rose While Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Lowered Its Holding

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 17,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 748,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.11 million, down from 766,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.86. About 1.72M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Oil from shale will be resilient with oil at $50 -Hess CEO; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL PRODUCTION $245M TO $255M

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 63,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 384,001 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34 million, down from 447,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 1.22M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6. HOLIDAY EDITH E also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079 worth of stock. CHASE RODNEY F also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Financial Gru has 226,293 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Limited owns 10,041 shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Tower Capital (Trc) invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Veritable Lp has invested 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.08% or 8.63M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 811,209 shares stake. Moreover, Pnc Fincl has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,289 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% or 679,984 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Paloma Prns Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,807 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wilen Invest reported 10,011 shares. 3,350 were accumulated by Duncker Streett And Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). John G Ullman Associates reported 5,500 shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 7,850 shares. Stevens Cap LP holds 96,505 shares. Raymond James & reported 90,637 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 3 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 7,350 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has 486 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Aqr Cap invested in 0.15% or 3.83 million shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). D E Shaw & stated it has 780,238 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 4,736 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has 0.45% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizon Family Soluti Com (NYSE:BFAM) by 5,503 shares to 117,879 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 40,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcelormittal Ny Reg Sh Cl A.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 20.54 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.