Ciena (CIEN) Stock Rose While John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Position by $9.75 Million; As Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sands Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.45 Million Its Stake

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 13,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598.49M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $238.56. About 857,550 shares traded or 46.90% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 263,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 268,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 4.15M shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 2.86M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 65,000 shares. 242 were reported by Moody Bank & Trust Division. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus owns 13,500 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & owns 524,328 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Gmt Corp accumulated 9,408 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 173,781 shares. Gideon Advsr, New York-based fund reported 28,541 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce & has invested 1.5% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.05% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.07% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 36,079 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Advent Mngmt De has invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). D E Shaw And Co reported 780,238 shares.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ciena Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 43,675 shares to 227,975 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Tortoise Energy Inf Corp (NYSE:TYG).

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 3,117 shares to 42,174 shares, valued at $19.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4.90 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).