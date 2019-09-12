Ciena (CIEN) Shares Rose While Sei Investments Company Trimmed Its Holding by $2.55 Million; Baskin Financial Services Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Has Raised as Shares Rose

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 17.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 62,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 293,734 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.08 million, down from 355,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 2.78M shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 181,351 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.29M, up from 177,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 23.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 24,685 shares to 34,057 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,065 shares, and has risen its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 11,716 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.04% or 5,219 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.13% or 701,641 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 10,908 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.15% or 950,000 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.08% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. 469,280 are held by Stifel. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 97,658 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cibc Ww Inc accumulated 27,615 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 352,656 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 4.16M shares. Advisory Service Networks Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 3,974 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.89 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx owns 280,607 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Godsey Gibb Associate invested in 173,611 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 213,913 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 127,319 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 6,025 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Security Trust Company reported 86,224 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Alley Com Ltd Liability has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westchester Management invested in 4.82% or 91,872 shares. Chilton Capital Management Lc reported 271,918 shares. Ulysses Management Llc accumulated 254,200 shares. Albion Fin Grp Inc Ut has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Washington invested in 85,868 shares or 5.67% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chem National Bank & Trust holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 110,527 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).