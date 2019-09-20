Ciena (CIEN) Shareholder Shapiro Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $1.52 Billion; Css Decreased Gabelli Globl Util & Income (GLU) Stake by $360,756 as Stock Were Volatile

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.71B, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 244,732 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements

Css Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Globl Util & Income (GLU) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 20,042 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 272,197 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, down from 292,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Globl Util & Income for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 100 shares traded. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEMKT:GLU) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 10,381 shares to 13,381 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 455,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh (Put).

More notable recent The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DBL Distribution Cut – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 of the Best Stocks to Buy Under $10 – Investorplace.com” published on March 12, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Glu Mobile Inc. Investors (GLUU) – Stockhouse” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Completes Successful Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Continues Monthly Distributions, Declaring Distributions of $0.10 Per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap LP has 106,457 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Jag Cap Limited holds 1.6% or 344,786 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,292 shares. Amer Century Companies owns 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 323,869 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 96,180 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 656,609 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 21,703 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 200,654 shares. Los Angeles Equity Research Inc reported 105,312 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 25,221 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Next owns 3,232 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.