Ciena (CIEN) Shareholder National Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $430,951; First Foundation Advisors Has Cut Holding in Intel (INTC) by $387,985

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 10,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 19,074 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 29,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 3.73M shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 22.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 8,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 29,193 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 37,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 10.02 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

