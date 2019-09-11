Ciena (CIEN) Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Lowered Its Position by $9.75 Million; 1St Source Bank Upped Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Stock Value Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 263,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 268,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.24. About 1.87 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.38B market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $20.88 during the last trading session, reaching $523.18. About 783,803 shares traded or 26.05% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares to 24,636 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,959 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Ny has 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 0.07% or 25,014 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corp has invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% or 20,612 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 555 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Advsr stated it has 3,686 shares. First Republic Mngmt invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cetera Advsr Limited has 699 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 33 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Com owns 760 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 754 shares. Spectrum Group Inc Inc accumulated 275 shares. Cibc World Corp stated it has 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,345 are held by Weik Cap.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

