Ciena (CIEN) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Upped Position by $522,773 as Valuation Declined; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Value Rose, Holder Jensen Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $470,799

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 8,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.24 million, down from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 1.92M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.00 million activity. MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold $77,369 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. McFeely Scott sold $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Wednesday, January 16. ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold 2,500 shares worth $91,986. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $77,382 was sold by Rothenstein David M.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,174 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $328.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 126,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.