Ciena (CIEN) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trimmed Position; Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Synovus Finl (SNV) as Valuation Rose

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 101,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 302,436 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 15.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 308,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 364,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 247,457 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 340,654 shares to 341,323 shares, valued at $44.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $158.44M for 8.75 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 21.59 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

