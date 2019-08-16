Ciena (CIEN) Shareholder Advisors Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.37 Million as Stock Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Bloom Tree Partners Raised Holding by $25.19 Million as Stock Rose

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 37,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 83,052 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 120,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 545,086 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 804,646 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55M for 20.54 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.