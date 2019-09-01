Ciena (CIEN) Share Value Rose While Horizon Investment Services Has Raised Its Position; As Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Shares Rose, Orinda Asset Management Upped Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 2.20 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 1.12M shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold ARI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 84.72 million shares or 1.91% less from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 79,928 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co has 0% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 116,723 shares. 19,400 are held by Regent Mgmt Ltd Llc. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 200,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 25,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 170,320 shares. Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.52M shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has invested 0.01% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Focused Wealth holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 69,133 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 402,497 shares stake. Sei accumulated 70,281 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 38,021 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.04% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) or 466,797 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 41,690 shares. Orinda Asset Management has invested 8.76% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Trinity Street Asset Management Llp stated it has 5.84% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.08% or 60,660 shares in its portfolio. 55,125 are held by First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru. Waratah Advisors Ltd has 188,397 shares. Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.13% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 7,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 22,994 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt stated it has 63,300 shares. Enterprise Financial Service invested in 0% or 137 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 30,700 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 206,680 shares. Pdts Prns Llc invested in 258,100 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0.03% or 1.18M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 143,723 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.