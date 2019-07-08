Ciena (CIEN) Share Price Declined While Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed Its Stake; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Value Declined, Calamos Advisors Raised Holding by $1.65 Million

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 29.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 66,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,230 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 227,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 866,890 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,493 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.25M, up from 219,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $350.17. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $76.00M for 21.51 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. 9,600 shares valued at $371,833 were sold by SMITH GARY B on Wednesday, January 23. McFeely Scott sold 1,000 shares worth $37,780. On Tuesday, January 15 ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold $91,986 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 2,500 shares. On Tuesday, January 22 Rothenstein David M sold $77,382 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1.78 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 14.79 million shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 21,183 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 1.02 million shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gru holds 0.13% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio. New England Rech And Management reported 11,400 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.06% or 97,658 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 268,179 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 4,833 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 12,811 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 219,506 shares.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 14,660 shares to 75,645 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 64,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares.

