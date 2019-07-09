Ciena (CIEN) Reaches $43.12 After 3.00% Up Move; Omnicom Group Has 1.14 Sentiment

Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 271 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 237 cut down and sold their stakes in Omnicom Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 220.79 million shares, down from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Omnicom Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 4 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 196 Increased: 202 New Position: 69.

The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 2.43M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&TThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $6.69 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $44.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CIEN worth $200.64M more.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $352.27M for 13.12 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $83.98. About 825,828 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K

Coho Partners Ltd. holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. for 2.00 million shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc owns 91,013 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Professional Advisory Services Inc has 2.71% invested in the company for 184,714 shares. The Guernsey-based Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has invested 2.58% in the stock. Kiltearn Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $18.49 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 14.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity. Shares for $75,820 were sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR. 9,600 shares were sold by SMITH GARY B, worth $353,483. The insider McFeely Scott sold $37,780. $77,382 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by Rothenstein David M. ALEXANDER STEPHEN B had sold 2,500 shares worth $91,986.

Among 15 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ciena had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Nomura maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $50 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, June 7 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 140,653 shares. Fil has invested 0.12% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 142,141 were reported by Kennedy Capital Mngmt. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 193,873 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 170 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 0% or 7,867 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,608 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fin Pro accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. John G Ullman And Assocs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Voya Invest Limited Company has 58,289 shares. 259,900 are held by Swiss Natl Bank. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Ltd has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 197,013 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 1.18M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co owns 55,558 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 16,410 shares.