Ciena (CIEN) Position Held by Point72 Asset Management Lp; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Borgwarner Com (BWA) as Share Value Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 601,256 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 41.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 271,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 924,929 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54M, up from 653,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 720,005 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 4.31 million shares to 282,400 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 44,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,029 shares, and cut its stake in Immunogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IMGN).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Ciena Improve Broadband Access for More Than 230000 Residents – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 55,558 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Natl Asset Management Inc stated it has 29,585 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Prelude Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 43,622 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.06% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 97,658 shares. California-based Shelton Management has invested 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Voya Management Ltd Liability Company owns 58,289 shares. 18.08 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 47,261 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% or 90,637 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 23,200 are owned by Amp Investors. Weiss Multi has 0.08% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 90,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 22,994 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt reported 142,141 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company has 176,281 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement owns 9,081 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 693,692 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.03% or 813,971 shares. Cambridge Advisors invested in 0.07% or 5,280 shares. Jnba Advsrs, Minnesota-based fund reported 305 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cambridge Advsr reported 0% stake. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 195,084 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 17,341 shares. Moreover, Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). American Int Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 73,577 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt accumulated 225,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Company holds 0.04% or 37,289 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.61 million for 9.99 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.