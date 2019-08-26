Ciena (CIEN) Position Held by Point72 Asset Management Lp; Bt Group Plc (BT) Stock Declined While Bonness Enterprises Lifted Position

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 1.90 million shares traded or 28.44% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Capital Expenditure of GBP3.7B; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – £850M OF THIS WAS PAID IN MARCH 2018 AND REMAINING £1,250M IS TO BE PAID BY 30 JUNE 2019; 02/05/2018 – BT PENSION/PAY PACT INCLUDES PAY RISE OF MIN. 6% OVER 2 YRS:CWU; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – THERE WERE NO ASSIGNMENT STAGE BIDS FOR 3.4 GHZ FREQUENCIES AWARDED TO TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED AND VODAFONE LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – British Telecommunications CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 10/05/2018 – BT Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda GBP7.51 Bln; 19/03/2018 – CWU RECOMMENDS PENSION AND PAY DEAL IN BT: STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – UPDATED ITS PLANS AND WILL MAKE ADDITIONAL TRANSITION PAYMENTS TO ALL EX-BTPS TEAM MEMBERS MOVING INTO BTRSS; 25/05/2018 – BT Receives Openreach Investment Proposals -Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 41.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 271,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 924,929 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54 million, up from 653,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 1.96M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 5 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates reported 54,577 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 193,873 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.64M shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 19,369 shares. Montag A Inc owns 59,974 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,792 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Invest has invested 0.46% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 27,347 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 403,178 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based World Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.01 million shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $47.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 68,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,400 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).