Ciena (CIEN) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Has Boosted Position by $385,688; As Fireeye (Call) (FEYE) Stock Price Declined, Symmetry Peak Management Cut Its Stake by $728,000

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (FEYE) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 95,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 540,200 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 10,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 475,053 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, up from 464,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 981,441 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Com Il owns 78,301 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Paragon Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 199 shares. Mackay Shields has invested 0.09% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 808,720 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 18,950 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 867,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank accumulated 41,432 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wesbanco Comml Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 94,168 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.79% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Glenmede Tru Na holds 2.37M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 1.04 million are owned by Mariner Limited Liability Company. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 660 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 64,010 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc (Put) by 25,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0.04% or 13,292 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 3.01 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Assoc invested in 90,637 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 439,274 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 27,486 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,843 shares. Boston has 1.77M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 198,542 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 11,027 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pnc Service Group Inc accumulated 33,373 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 3.07 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 475,053 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc stated it has 21,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 21,703 shares in its portfolio.