Ciena (CIEN) Holder National Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Oarsman Capital Decreased Its Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stake by $484,120

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 10,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 19,074 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 29,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 3.97 million shares traded or 41.69% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 17,753 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 21,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $155.55. About 268,679 shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.18M for 22.10 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avon (AVP) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, WYNN, HELE – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Conagra’s New Chicago Facility is Likely to Boost Snacks Unit – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Helen of Troy Hits 52-Week High: Here Are the Factors at Play – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Helen of Troy Limited Common Stock (HELE) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14,576 shares to 78,459 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 71,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Co accumulated 21,993 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt reported 5,567 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Oarsman owns 17,753 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 54,219 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 78,377 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh holds 8,177 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated invested 0.77% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Smith Salley Assoc reported 4,302 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Company owns 20,451 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 38,671 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 4,400 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Com reported 2,020 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 27,742 shares to 31,046 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 56,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsr holds 2 shares. Moreover, M&T Comml Bank has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc owns 12,700 shares. Tudor Et Al has 0.09% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 77,711 shares. 10,088 are held by Shelton Cap. Gam Hldg Ag owns 16,205 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 1.89 million shares. Moreover, Gmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 9,410 shares. Ion Asset Ltd stated it has 1.80M shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 20,995 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 19,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co invested 0.06% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Greenleaf owns 9,383 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 5,219 were reported by Petrus Tru Com Lta. 380,179 were reported by Loomis Sayles & L P.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CIENA Corp (CIEN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore out bullish on Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ciena bull recommends buying on pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ciena Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.