Ciena (CIEN) Holder Horizon Investment Services Increased Its Stake by $522,773 as Share Price Declined; Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Cim Has Trimmed Its Stake by $480,060 as Stock Rose

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $243.38. About 391,036 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 1.95M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $962,626 activity. $77,369 worth of stock was sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $37,780 was sold by McFeely Scott. Rothenstein David M sold $77,382 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 384,001 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 329 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.08% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 143,723 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 403,178 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc holds 0.07% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 58,514 shares. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Parkside Retail Bank And Tru stated it has 1,789 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.16% or 924,929 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 108,094 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fort LP owns 2,843 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 381,731 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.01% or 323,649 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 197,013 shares.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 99.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

