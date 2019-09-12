Ciena (CIEN) Holder Advent Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $615,000; Bp Plc Position in Ebay (EBAY) Raised as Share Value Rose

Bp Plc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.12 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.20 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 2.78M shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 93,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl (BRKB) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,000 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Inc (Prn) by 2.63M shares to 35.50M shares, valued at $40.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn) by 5.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

