Ciena (CIEN) Forms $41.43 Double Top; Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shorts Raised By 8.01%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Ltd Company owns 0.11% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 10,842 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,913 shares. Private Advsrs owns 350,972 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc holds 0.17% or 32,199 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Lc accumulated 166,937 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cypress Grp Inc holds 43,699 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has 0.04% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 47,056 shares. Gagnon Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 171,051 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Lc stated it has 19,608 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 20,075 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Thornburg Investment Mgmt holds 0.42% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 1.49 million shares. Suncoast Equity Management invested in 12,635 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wexford Cap Lp holds 1.20M shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.78% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 109,473 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. $150,000 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares were bought by Brasseux Murray E.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 19.17% above currents $29.16 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. Goldman Sachs upgraded Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $32 target.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and clients of natural gas, natural gas liquids , crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company has market cap of $63.83 billion. The firm operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services divisions. It has a 12.63 P/E ratio. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 20.72 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.