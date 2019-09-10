Ciena (CIEN) Forms $38.91 Double Top; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Last Week

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) formed double top with $40.47 target or 4.00% above today’s $38.91 share price. Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has $6.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 3.12M shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas has $32 highest and $23 lowest target. $26.80’s average target is 45.65% above currents $18.4 stock price. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Tudor Pickering upgraded the shares of COG in report on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. See Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Tudor Pickering Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $28.0000 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Ciena Corporation shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Federated Pa accumulated 275,478 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 206,046 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 520,787 were reported by Friess Ltd Com. Numerixs Inv has 0.05% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Eqis Mgmt Inc holds 7,885 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Jnba Advsr owns 400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.07% or 38,500 shares. Jag Management Ltd Com owns 490,700 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Westfield Management Co L P reported 0% stake. Natixis stated it has 28,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability has 22,994 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5600 highest and $4300 lowest target. $49.10’s average target is 26.19% above currents $38.91 stock price. Ciena Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, September 6 report. Rosenblatt upgraded the shares of CIEN in report on Thursday, August 29 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, June 7. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, June 7.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of stock was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DINGES DAN O.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp accumulated 84,093 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.89% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 109,905 shares. Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 11.06M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 286,404 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% or 15,790 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,295 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.02% or 267,666 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 310,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sanders Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 14.83M shares or 1.82% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 160,837 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 13,246 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks the Market Is Discounting the Most This Summer – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.