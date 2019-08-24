Ciena (CIEN) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Zwj Investment Counsel Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,931 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 305,875 shares with $36.08 million value, down from 321,806 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT

Analysts expect Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. CIEN’s profit would be $77.54 million giving it 20.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Ciena Corporation’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 1.91M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN)

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 57,927 shares to 234,095 valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 9,050 shares and now owns 169,840 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.21 billion. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 32.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5500 highest and $32 lowest target. $47.29’s average target is 18.20% above currents $40.01 stock price. Ciena Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 6. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Argus Research maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $53 target. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”.

