Ciena (CIEN) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Madison Gas & Electric Co Has 1.1 Sentiment

Madison Gas & Electric Co (MGEE) investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 54 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 49 cut down and sold stock positions in Madison Gas & Electric Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 14.68 million shares, up from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Madison Gas & Electric Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 39 Increased: 41 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. CIEN’s profit would be $74.82M giving it 20.84 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Ciena Corporation’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 1.54M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.24 billion. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. It has a 33.34 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform.

Among 14 analysts covering Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ciena Corp has $5500 highest and $32 lowest target. $47.29's average target is 13.46% above currents $41.68 stock price.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.94% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. for 29,206 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 591,495 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 8,522 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 431,000 shares.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 28.85 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 80,104 shares traded. MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) has risen 17.61% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500.