Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

We are comparing Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.55M -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 988,458,777.40% -108.5% -80.6% Zosano Pharma Corporation 700,293,593.88% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 117.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand, has 2.56 beta which makes it 156.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 272.34%. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 422.88%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.