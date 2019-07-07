Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.75, and a 559.51% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -12.77% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 7.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.