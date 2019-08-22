Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.17 beta indicates that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 678.99% at a $10.75 consensus price target. On the other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 961.57% and its consensus price target is $3.5. The results provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.