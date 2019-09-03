Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Since Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 274.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 28.3% respectively. About 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.