Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 17.90M -2.66 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 18 0.82 173.66M 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 988,458,777.40% -108.5% -80.6% Nektar Therapeutics 945,345,672.29% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Nektar Therapeutics has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is 14.8. Nektar Therapeutics can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 272.34% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $7. Competitively the average price target of Nektar Therapeutics is $31, which is potential 70.33% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Nektar Therapeutics as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. Insiders held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics has weaker performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.