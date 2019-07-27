Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Since Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Volatility and Risk

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.1 beta, while its volatility is 110.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$10.75 is Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 571.88%. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 208.64% and its average price target is $20. Based on the data shown earlier, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.1% and 81.2% respectively. 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.