Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Since Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a 720.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.